Usca Ria LLC Buys 45,548 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.