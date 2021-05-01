Usca Ria LLC Buys 55,408 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.