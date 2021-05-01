Usca Ria LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.58% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

