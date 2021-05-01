Usca Ria LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,496,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

