Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of COST stock opened at $372.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.10 and its 200-day moving average is $362.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

