Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after buying an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

