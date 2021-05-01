Usca Ria LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.31 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.