Usca Ria LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

