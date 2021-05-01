Usca Ria LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

