Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

