Usca Ria LLC Purchases 14,827 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

