Usca Ria LLC Purchases 384 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.43 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

