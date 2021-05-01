Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,432 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

