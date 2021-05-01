Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

