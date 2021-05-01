USDJ (USDJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.69 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $7.69 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.47 or 0.01088280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00711010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.65 or 0.99701240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

