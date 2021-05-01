USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

