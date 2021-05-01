USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006817 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

