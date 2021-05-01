Utrust (UTK) One Day Volume Tops $44.24 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Utrust has a market cap of $239.92 million and $44.24 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 37% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

