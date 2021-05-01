V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of V.F. worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in V.F. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,954,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

