Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Update

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

MTN opened at $325.16 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

