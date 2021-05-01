Validity (VAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $795,059.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $9.20 or 0.00015949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $795,059.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 235.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.51 or 0.01123816 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,293,479 coins and its circulating supply is 4,290,570 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

