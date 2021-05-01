Valor Token Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $327,078.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

