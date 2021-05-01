VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $173.52 and last traded at $173.66. Approximately 8,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 26,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.26.

