VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,603,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 421,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5,767.3% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.