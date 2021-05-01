Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of VWOB opened at $78.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

