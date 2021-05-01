Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $77.82 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64.

