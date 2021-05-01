Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

