Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,882,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

