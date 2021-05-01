Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.