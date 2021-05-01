Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

