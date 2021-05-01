Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.85 and last traded at $93.82. 2,745,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,966,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.31.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.