Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.61. Approximately 1,319,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,045,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.