Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Down 1.3%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.80 and last traded at $66.94. 160,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 229,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.44.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.