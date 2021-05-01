Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.58 and last traded at $84.56. 698,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 689,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.