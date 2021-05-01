Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

