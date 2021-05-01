Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.