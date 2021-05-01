Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $54,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.