Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 1,073,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,508,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.