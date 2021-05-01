Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 7.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.08. 4,371,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

