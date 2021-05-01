Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Shares Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $194.86 and last traded at $195.15. Approximately 48,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 82,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.35.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.