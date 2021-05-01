Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading Down 1.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) shares dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $222.55 and last traded at $223.25. Approximately 17,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 48,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.10.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.