Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Shares Down 1.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.94 and last traded at $142.30. Approximately 30,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 91,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.