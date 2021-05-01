Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.73. Approximately 1,796,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,355,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.49.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.