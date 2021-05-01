Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.