Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

VBK stock opened at $284.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average is $267.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

