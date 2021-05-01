Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average is $148.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.