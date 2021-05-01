Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Shares Down 1.4%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $64.44. 2,947,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,511,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.