Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

