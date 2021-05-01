VAULT Price Reaches $11.05 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $11.05 or 0.00019167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $6,667.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00285934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.28 or 0.01127657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.66 or 1.00021073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,353 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

