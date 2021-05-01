Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $282.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.99, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $278.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.79 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

